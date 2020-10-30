Hutchinson signed a two-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Friday.

Hutchinson rejoins the Leafs after having been shipped to Colorado in a deadline deal back in February. The netminder was called into action for the Avs during the postseason due to injuries and posted a 2-1-0 record and a 2.75 GAA in four outings. With Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell already set to make the Leafs' 23-man roster, Hutchinson will no doubt start next season with AHL Toronto where he will likely split time with Aaron Dell, assuming Dell clears waivers whenever he is moved down.