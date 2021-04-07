Hutchinson was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Hutchinson's move to the taxi squad was expected on an off day. The 31-year-old could be recalled to the active roster if Frederik Andersen (lower body) can't play Wednesday versus the Canadiens.
