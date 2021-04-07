Hutchinson was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Hutchinson will back up Jack Campbell in Wednesday's game against the Canadiens. Campbell should handle a bulk of the workload until Frederik Andersen (lower body) returns, and Hutchinson will be the primary backup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Reverts to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Picks up win over Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting in Calgary•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Drops OT decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting against Oilers•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Serves as backup•