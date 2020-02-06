Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rough night in New York
Hutchinson gave up four goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Hutchinson's first starting assignment in place of the injured Frederik Andersen did not go well. He found himself trailing 3-1 after 20 minutes, although none of those goals were necessarily on Hutchinson. However, he may want Pavel Buchnevich's game-winner back, a wrist shot along the ice from the slot that Hutchinson had a clean look at but could only get a piece of. Toronto acquired Anaheim backup Jack Campbell almost immediately following Wednesday's game, putting Hutchinson's role into question going forward.
