Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rough night in relief
Hutchinson gave up three goals on 13 shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to Florida.
Hutchinson entered the game to start the second period after starter Frederik Andersen left with an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead after Hutchinson came on, but the Panthers flipped the game with four unanswered goals in the third. Keep an eye on this situation as Hutchinson would take over as the starter if Andersen misses any time, although it's conceivable the Leafs could look to add a goaltender if Andersen's injury results in a long-term absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Delivers in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Takes loss in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gives up three in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Finally warming up•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.