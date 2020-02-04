Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rough night in relief

Hutchinson gave up three goals on 13 shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to Florida.

Hutchinson entered the game to start the second period after starter Frederik Andersen left with an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead after Hutchinson came on, but the Panthers flipped the game with four unanswered goals in the third. Keep an eye on this situation as Hutchinson would take over as the starter if Andersen misses any time, although it's conceivable the Leafs could look to add a goaltender if Andersen's injury results in a long-term absence.