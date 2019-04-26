Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Sent back to minors
Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
With the Maple Leafs' season coming to a close, Hutchinson no longer needs to provide them with depth in the crease and instead will likely be the top goalie for the Marlies in their respective postseason run. The Ontario native registered a 16-8-5 record over 31 appearances in the minors while posting a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Back with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Won't dress for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Effectively ruled out for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending to personal matter•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loaned to AHL Marlies•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...