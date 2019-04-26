Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Sent back to minors

Hutchinson was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

With the Maple Leafs' season coming to a close, Hutchinson no longer needs to provide them with depth in the crease and instead will likely be the top goalie for the Marlies in their respective postseason run. The Ontario native registered a 16-8-5 record over 31 appearances in the minors while posting a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage.