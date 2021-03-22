Hutchinson was reassigned to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Hutchinson appears to be the No. 3 netminder behind Jack Campbell and Frederik Andersen. He won't see much NHL action as long as they're healthy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Serving as backup Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Early hook Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting against Senators•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Takes second loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending twine Thursday•