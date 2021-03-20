Hutchinson was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
With Jack Campbell (lower body) healthy enough to dress, Hutchinson will be the No. 3 goaltender for the Maple Leafs. He probably won't see much NHL action unless Campbell or Frederik Andersen suffer an injury.
