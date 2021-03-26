Hutchinson was promoted to the active roster under emergency conditions Thursday, per CapFriendly.
With Frederik Andersen (lower body) still out, Hutchinson was needed as the backup to Jack Campbell in Thursday's game versus the Senators.
