Hutchinson was promoted to the active roster to be Jack Campbell's backup Saturday versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Hutchinson's promotion allows the Maple Leafs to give Frederik Andersen a full day off after he played in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flames. Hutchinson will likely return to the taxi squad in the near future.
