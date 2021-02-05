Hutchinson was added to active roster and is expected to back up Frederik Andersen for Thursday's game against Vancouver, per CBS Sports.
Hutchinson was dropped to the taxi squad to save cap room Sunday, but he'll return to his backup role Thursday. As long as Jack Campbell (leg) is still sidelined, expect Hutchinson to continue to handle backup duties behind Andersen.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: On taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Called up to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Clears waivers and off to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returning to Toronto•