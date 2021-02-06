The Maple Leafs assigned Hutchinson to their taxi squad Friday only to add him back to their active roster Saturday, per CBS.
Toronto will continue to make paper moves with Hutchinson as a cap-saving measure. He'll continue to serve as Frederik Andersen's backup until Jack Campbell (leg) is ready to return.
