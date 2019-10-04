Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Slated for Saturday's start

Hutchinson is expected to be between the pipes at home versus Montreal on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

While Frederik Andersen takes the first game of the back-to-back, Hutchinson will get the second on home ice against the Habs. The 29-year-old played in just nine NHL games last year, in which he went 3-4-2 with an .887 save percentage. Unless he can prove to be a more capable No. 2 option, the Leafs will likely use Hutchinson sparingly this year and allow Andersen to play another 60-plus games.