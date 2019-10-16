Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Slated to face Washington

Hutchinson is expected to start in Wednesday's road game against the Capitals.

The Maple Leafs will play their second game in as many days, so Hutchinson will get the nod. His first and only start of the year was brutal, as he allowed five goals on 42 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Canadiens. The Caps' offense is thriving with 16 goals over their last four contests, so Hutchinson will need to be on top of his game to get back on track.