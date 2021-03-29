Hutchinson will protect the home net in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The Maple Leafs are managing Jack Campbell's workload, so Hutchinson will get his first start since March 4. The 31-year-old Hutchinson has made just six appearances this season, recording a .922 save percentage, a 2.38 GAA and a 31-save shutout, which was against the Oilers. This shapes up as a challenging matchup nonetheless, as the Oilers have won seven of their last 10 games while averaging 3.9 goals.