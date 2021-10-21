Hutchinson will guard the home goal during Friday's game versus the Sharks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hutchinson will be making his season debut Friday. The 31-year-old netminder was solid in limited action with the Maple Leafs last year, going 4-2-1 while posting an admirable 2.42 GAA and .919 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the 2021-22 campaign in a home matchup with a San Jose team that's racked up nine goals while going 2-0-0 to start the season.