Hutchinson will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Senators, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hutchinson will make his first start since March 4. While he has played just five games this season, the 31-year-old has capitalized on the opportunities, recording a .934 save percentage, one shutout and a 3-2-0 record. Hutchinson draws a slumping Senators squad that has lost five of six games and scored just 2.2 goals per contest.