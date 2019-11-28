Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting in Buffalo

Hutchinson will guard the goal during Friday's road game against the Sabres, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

Hutchinson struggled in his last start with the big club, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks on Nov. 10. The 29-year-old will attempt to pick up his first victory of the season in a road clash with a Buffalo squad that's averaging 3.08 goals per game on the road this year, 20th in the NHL.