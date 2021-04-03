Hutchinson will patrol the crease during Sunday's road game versus the Flames, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Hutchinson wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Oilers, surrendering three goals on 23 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. He'll attempt to bounce back and return to the win column in a road matchup with a struggling Calgary club that's lost six of its last seven games.
