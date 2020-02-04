Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting in the Big Apple

Hutchinson will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hutchinson was awful in his last appearance Monday against Florida, surrendering three goals on 13 shots in relief of Frederik Andersen. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.48 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.