Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday
Hutchinson will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Red Wings, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hutchinson has been terrible in limited action this season, posting an 0-5-1 record while registering an ugly 4.55 GAA and .876 save percentage in seven appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a highly favorable road matchup with a bottom-feeding Detroit club that's 5-13-1 at home this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: May not get starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In line for Wednesday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rattled by Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Ascends to top level•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.