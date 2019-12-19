Play

Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday

Hutchinson will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Red Wings, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hutchinson has been terrible in limited action this season, posting an 0-5-1 record while registering an ugly 4.55 GAA and .876 save percentage in seven appearances. The 29-year-old netminder will look to start righting the ship in a highly favorable road matchup with a bottom-feeding Detroit club that's 5-13-1 at home this year.

