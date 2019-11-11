Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Struggles persist versus Blackhawks
Hutchinson yielded five goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Hutchinson has allowed four or more goals in all five of his starts this year. The backup goalie is 0-4-1 with a 4.44 GAA and an .879 save percentage. The 29-year-old's struggles require coach Mike Babcock to use Frederik Andersen a large majority of the time. Hutchinson should be feeling some heat for the backup job as well -- Kasimir Kaskisuo has a 6-1-1 record and a 2.13 GAA with AHL Toronto.
