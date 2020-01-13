Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Takes loss in relief

Hutchinson gave up four goals on 17 shots in relief of Frederik Andersen in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Hutchinson was responsible for Frank Vatrano's shorthanded goal at 2:25 of the second period, which would count as the decisive tally. With the loss, Hutchinson dropped to 3-7-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 12 appearances. The 29-year-old is too inconsistent to have on fantasy rosters outside the deepest of formats.