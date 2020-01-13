Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Takes loss in relief
Hutchinson gave up four goals on 17 shots in relief of Frederik Andersen in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Hutchinson was responsible for Frank Vatrano's shorthanded goal at 2:25 of the second period, which would count as the decisive tally. With the loss, Hutchinson dropped to 3-7-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 12 appearances. The 29-year-old is too inconsistent to have on fantasy rosters outside the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gives up three in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Finally warming up•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod versus Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Earns first win of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.