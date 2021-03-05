Hutchinson made 25 saves on 28 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Hutchinson didn't get much scoring help from his teammates. Jake Virtanen beat Hutchinson twice, and Bo Horvat added insurance for the Canucks in the third period. The 31-year-old Hutchinson dropped to 3-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .934 save percentage in five games. Frederik Andersen is likely to resume the bulk of the goaltending duties with Saturday's rematch versus the Canucks, relegating Hutchinson to his familiar backup role.