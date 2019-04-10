Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending to personal matter
Hutchinson is away from the team due to personal reasons, and it has yet to be determined whether he'll travel to Boston for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals on Thursday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The Maple Leafs have four players on the active roster ahead of the playoff opener -- including Garret Sparks, who has been working extensively with the goalie coaches to try to invigorate his game -- so it'll be interesting to see who will be the primary insurance option for Frederik Andersen in the playoffs. With service time between the Panthers and Leafs, Hutchinson posted a 3-4-2 record, 3.27 GAA and .887 save percentage through nine games in the regular season.
