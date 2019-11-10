Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending twine Sunday

Hutchinson will patrol the road crease for Sunday's tilt against the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The 26-year-old will get his first start since Oct. 26, and hasn't seen any action in the last five games. He's been pretty brutal to this point in the season, going 0-3-1 along with a 4.25 GAA and .885 save percentage. Luckily for Hutchinson, he'll face a Blackhawks offense that ranks just 28th in the league in goals per game this season (2.50).