Hutchinson led the Maple Leafs onto the ice and will protect the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Canucks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hutchinson posted a shutout in his last appearance, a 3-0 win over the Oilers on Monday. With Hutchinson starting and Frederik Andersen serving as the backup, Jack Campbell (undisclosed) remains out. Hutchinson's run on the active roster will likely end when Campbell is ready to return to action.