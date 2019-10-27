Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Too many goals get past again

Hutchinson made 33 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Montreal.

Hutch continues to search for his first win of the season. He has made four starts and allowed at least four goals in each outing. Hutchinson has yet to prove to Leafs' coach Mike Babcock that he deserves to be in the NHL. This game -- while really not on him -- doesn't do much to change things for him.

