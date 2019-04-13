Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Won't dress for Game 2
Hutchinson (personal) wasn't present at Saturday's morning skate, which suggests he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 2, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Hutchinson is still away from the team following the birth of his child, so Garret Sparks will once again backup Frederik Andersen against the Bruins on Saturday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Effectively ruled out for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending to personal matter•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loaned to AHL Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...