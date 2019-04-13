Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Won't dress for Game 2

Hutchinson (personal) wasn't present at Saturday's morning skate, which suggests he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 2, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hutchinson is still away from the team following the birth of his child, so Garret Sparks will once again backup Frederik Andersen against the Bruins on Saturday.

