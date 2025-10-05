Pezzetta was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports Sunday.

Pezzetta joined the Maple Leafs after spending the vast majority of last year with the Canadiens as a healthy scratch. He only got in 25 games with Montreal last year and did not record a point in a single one. The 27-year-old will now likely head to the AHL, where if he suits up for a game, will be the first AHL action he's seen since the 2021-22 season.