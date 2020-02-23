Maple Leafs' Miikka Salomaki: Headed to Canada
Salomaki was traded to Toronto on Saturday. In return, Nashville received defenseman Ben Harpur.
Salomaki has a goal in five games with the Predators this season and has spent most of 2019-20 with AHL Milwaukee. He'll likely report to Toronto's minor-league affiliate to begin his northern tenure, so no need to rush to claim the 26-year-old off the fantasy waiver wire.
