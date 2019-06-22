Maple Leafs' Mikahil Abramov: QMJHL scorer joins Leafs

Abramov was drafted 115th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

With the success rate of Russian CHL players being poor, Abramov faces an uphill climb to be a contributor at the NHL level. He was productive (16 goals, 54 points in 62 games) in his first North American campaign and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team. Abramov is a talented player and a smooth puck handler, but he simply may not be dynamic enough offensively to make up for his lack of size. Toronto is hoping Abramov can add 15 pounds of muscle to his frame and still manage to get around the offensive zone in short order.