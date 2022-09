Abramov will miss the start of training camp due to a back injury, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Wednesday.

Abramov was unlikely to make the 23-man roster for Opening Night even prior to his injury but now should probably be considered a lock to end up with either AHL Toronto or back on loan in the KHL. If he links up with the Marlies, Abramov could be a candidate to make his NHL debut with a call-up at some point during the season.