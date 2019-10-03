Maple Leafs' Mikhail Abramov: Picking up pace in QMJHL

Abramov picked up a hat trick and added an assist in QMJHL Victoriaville's 6-2 win over Baie-Comeau Wednesday.

Abramov now has seven points in his last two contests on the heels of posting just a single helper in his first four games this season. The 2019 fourth-rounder (115th overall) is a talented offensive weapon, but he's a perimeter player who lacks strength. The Leafs will allow Abramov to develop in the "Q" for the foreseeable future.