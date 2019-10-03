Maple Leafs' Mikhail Abramov: Picking up pace in QMJHL
Abramov picked up a hat trick and added an assist in QMJHL Victoriaville's 6-2 win over Baie-Comeau Wednesday.
Abramov now has seven points in his last two contests on the heels of posting just a single helper in his first four games this season. The 2019 fourth-rounder (115th overall) is a talented offensive weapon, but he's a perimeter player who lacks strength. The Leafs will allow Abramov to develop in the "Q" for the foreseeable future.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.