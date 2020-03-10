Maple Leafs' Mikhail Abramov: Signs entry-level contract
Abramov signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Abramov has been highly productive in the QMJHL this season, racking up 35 goals and 76 points in 63 games with the Victoriaville Tigres. The 2019 fourth-round pick could make the jump to the AHL as soon as next year.
