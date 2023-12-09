Kokkonen was summoned by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Kokkonen has two goals and four points in 17 contests with AHL Toronto this season. The 22-year-old defenseman hasn't made his NHL debut yet, but with defensemen Mark Giordano (finger), Jake Muzzin (neck), Timothy Liljegren (ankle) and John Klingberg (hip) all battling significant injuries and William Lagesson (illness) day-to-day, Kokkonen might get an opportunity to play, perhaps as early as Saturday versus Nashville.