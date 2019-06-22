Maple Leafs' Mikko Kokkonen: Steady Finn joins up with Leafs

Kokkonen was drafted 84th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

In a draft that is seemingly full of defenders with questionable hockey IQ, Kokkonen has no such issues. He might not be the most talented rearguard available, but he thinks the game so well that he has a chance to be a useful contributor for an NHL club. Kokkonen plays the type of calm and steady game that often goes unnoticed and underappreciated. He's more comfortable in the defensive zone than the offensive zone, but his vision is underrated and he makes a crisp first pass to get out of trouble. Expect the 18-year-old Finn to eventually give Toronto plenty of years of solid, unheralded service.