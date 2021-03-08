Lehtonen was promoted from the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Lehtonen has been on the taxi squad for Toronto's last five games and hasn't suited up for an NHL contest since Feb. 24. The 27-year-old is in his first NHL season after coming over from the KHL. He'll likely only slot into the lineup as an injury replacement.
