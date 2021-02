Lehtonen will be promoted to the active roster for Saturday's matchup with Vancouver, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Lehtonen has been in and out of the lineup this season, as he's played in four of the team's previous eight contests. The defender should stay in as long as Travis Dermott (leg) is sidelined but likely will remain on the fringes of the lineup the rest of the season and could face challenges from Rasmus Sandin for minutes.