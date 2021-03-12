Lehtonen was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CBS Sports.
Lehtonen swapped places with Martin Marincin on Thursday. If Lehtonen stays in the minors, he should get more playing time than he's seen at the NHL level.
