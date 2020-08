The Maple Leafs loaned Lehtonen to Jokerit of the KHL on Saturday.

Lehtonen will almost certainly be back with Toronto whenever next season's training camp gets underway, but for now, he'll continue to hone his craft overseas. The 26-year-old blueliner led all KHL defensemen in goals (17) and points (49) this in 2019-20 and could be a regular in the Leafs' lineup next year, especially if Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci both leave in free agency.