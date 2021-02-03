Lehtonen skated on the fourth pairing Tuesday at practice, reports the Toronto Sun.

Last year's top defenseman in the KHL has struggled to find his footing on North American ice. The short season makes it challenging for coach Sheldon Keefe to give the 27-year-old time to adjust to his role. "We think a lot of the things that happen on our half of the ice with Mikko need to get better both with and without the puck," said Keefe. The coach reinforced that he can't just let Lehtonen "figure it out" during games, so expect the defender to be on the practice squad for the next little while. Don't give up on him yet, but there needs to be some significant growth to hold on to him in single-year leagues.