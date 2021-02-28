Lehtonen was demoted to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Lehtonen played in three of the last four games for the Maple Leafs prior to sitting out Saturday's game versus the Oilers. The Finn should continue to challenge for a third-pairing job.
