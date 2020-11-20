Lehtonen and Jokerit Helsinki of the KHL have mutually agreed to terminate the 26-year-old blueliner's contract, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lehtonen, who earned the KHL's defenseman of the year award last season after leading all rearguards with 49 points in 60 games, appeared in 17 contests with Jokerit Helsinki before his contract was terminated, racking up eight goals and nine helpers over that span. The 5-foot-11 Finn will compete for a spot in the Maple Leafs' bottom four during training camp.