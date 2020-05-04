Maple Leafs' Mikko Lehtonen: Signs one-year deal

Lehtonen agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Monday.

Lehtonen led all KHL defensemen in goals (17) and points (49) last season while playing for Helsinki Jokerit and will now be making his way to North America. The 26-year-old should immediately compete for a roster spot heading into the 2020-21 campaign. By signing the blueliner to an entry-level deal, the cap-strapped club could decide to let both Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie walk in free agency this summer.