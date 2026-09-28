Wood, Kirill Marchenko and Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) were traded to the Maple Leafs from the Blue Jackets on Monday in exchange for Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae and a second-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Wood was waived by Columbus on Saturday and cleared waivers a day later, but he'll get a change of scenery ahead of the 2026-27 regular season. The 31-year-old appeared in 54 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets last year and recorded eight goals, six assists, 63 hits, 26 PIM and 19 blocked shots while averaging 11:51 of ice time.