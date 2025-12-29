Holinka scored three goals in WHL Edmonton's 5-2 win over Lethbridge on Sunday.

Holinka has scored in seven of his last nine games, totaling nine goals with nine assists in that span. The Maple Leafs prospect missed out on Czechia's World Junior Championship roster, but he should be able to continue dominating in the WHL. He's now at career-high totals of 20 goals and 48 points through just 31 outings this season, taking a large step up from last year's 19-goal, 45-point regular season.