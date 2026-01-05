Holinka scored twice and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 5-3 win over Seattle on Sunday.

Holinka has nine goals and seven assists during his active eight-game point streak. The Maple Leafs prospect is having an excellent second WHL season, earning 23 goals and 54 points through 34 appearances so far. A fifth-round pick from 2024, Holinka's stock has risen quickly as he's rewarded Toronto's faith for the entry-level deal they gave him back in July of 2025.