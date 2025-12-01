Holinka scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Edmonton's 6-5 win over Saskatoon on Sunday.

Holinka has seven points over his last two games, which might be enough to have him in the conversation for some weekly honors in the WHL this week. The sudden burst of offense has him up to 14 goals and 38 points over 25 appearances this season. The 20-year-old Czech forward is producing at a high enough level that he should have little trouble adjusting to the AHL in 2026-27.