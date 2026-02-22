Holinka scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Edmonton's 8-4 loss to Brandon on Saturday.

Holinka has 10 points over his last seven outings. For the season, the Maple Leafs prospect has 32 goals and 40 helpers through 49 appearances for the Oil Kings. He's seen a massive uptick from last year's 45-point effort in 47 regular-season outings, which is a positive sign for his development since he was a fifth-round pick by Toronto in 2024.